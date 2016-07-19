Brittany Ghiroli Comments On The Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore (WJZ) — Brittany Ghiroli, Orioles reporter for MLB.com, spoke on the Norris and Davis Show about the Baltimore Orioles and their current series with the New York Yankees.

Brittany Ghiroli commented on Kevin Gausman’s (1-7) record despite strong performances: “He’s pitched well enough to have a better record. At the end of the day, he’d rather have that then have his brain beat in and have 10 wins.”

She also talked about the absence of Hyun Soo Kim from the Orioles lineup: “I think the Orioles absolutely miss Kim. He was a guy who got on base all the time. He led the team on a bunch of offensive categories. His on base percentage was huge. He always seemed to do something right in the last few months. So I think they miss him — I really do.”

Brittany Ghiroli also spoke about Matt Wieters’ injury, Dylan Bundy’s future on the rotation and much more in the full interview below: