WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Sunday | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Brittany Ghiroli Comments On The Baltimore Orioles

July 19, 2016 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Hyun-soo Kim, Kevin Gausman, mlb, new york yankees

Baltimore (WJZ) — Brittany Ghiroli, Orioles reporter for MLB.com, spoke on the Norris and Davis Show about the Baltimore Orioles and their current series with the New York Yankees.

Brittany Ghiroli commented on Kevin Gausman’s (1-7) record despite strong performances: “He’s pitched well enough to have a better record. At the end of the day, he’d rather have that then have his brain beat in and have 10 wins.”

She also talked about the absence of Hyun Soo Kim from the Orioles lineup: “I think the Orioles absolutely miss Kim. He was a guy who got on base all the time. He led the team on a bunch of offensive categories. His on base percentage was huge. He always seemed to do something right in the last few months. So I think they miss him — I really do.”

Brittany Ghiroli also spoke about Matt Wieters’ injury, Dylan Bundy’s future on the rotation and much more in the full interview below:

 

More from The Norris & Long Show
Comments

One Comment

  1. Richard Lynch says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    she isn’t even from Maryland… how did she become important to anyone beside landing a job she didn’t deserve? She stinks at it. can her.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia