Eugene Monroe Announces Retirement From NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eugene Monroe announced today that he will be leaving the National Football League. His by line on his recent post in the Player Tribune now says, “Offensive Tackle / Retired.”

Monroe writes:

“Today, I am making my exit from the game of football. I’m leaving the sport I love — the sport that has consumed my existence for the last 18 years — to start a new life. I’m nervous, but I feel like I’m ready for whatever comes next.”

However, his fight for medical marijuana in the NFL is not over. He has been very health conscious since news of CTE and other harmful effects have come to light. Monroe said, “I plan to continue to be a vocal advocate for medical marijuana research, particularly as it relates to CTE. More steps need to be taken to curb the overuse of opioids in NFL locker rooms, and I won’t rest until something is done.”

Monroe says his first move will be to see a doctor, “I need to take stock of my current health, and I don’t want to miss a thing.”

He was selected eighth overall in the 2009 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent the next few years with the team until he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens during the 2013 regular season. In 2015, Monroe played in only six games, of which he finished three. Monroe was released by the Ravens back in June.