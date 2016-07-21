Pokémon Go Dating Site Launches to Help Players Catch A Partner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new online dating site has launched to help Pokémon Go players find love while playing the game.

PokéDates aims to get players to meet up at certain locations, like PokéStops or PokéGyms, to then continue playing the game together.

To sign up for the service, users can visit the PokeDates website, answer a few questions and share his or her schedule to be ready to sign up for dates.

The service will then compare locations and user availability to set up dates for Pokémon Go singles. For each meet-up there is a fee of $20, but PokéDates is offering the first date free with the promo code “POKEDATES2016.”

The site was created by Project Fixup, a dating site that arranges the details of the date so that all users have to do is confirm and show up.

PokéDates is available nationwide and will soon be available in Canada. Players can now “catch ’em all, together.”

