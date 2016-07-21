Prince George’s Co. Officer Indicted for Taking Upskirt Photos

July 21, 2016 6:21 PM By Amy Yensi
Filed Under: Prince George's County Police

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ)–A Prince George’s County police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law after he’s accused of taking up-skirt pictures of unsuspecting women, including an off-duty police officer.

Officer James Sims, a 6-year veteran of the Prince George’s County police force has been charged with up-skirting.

According to this indictment, the 30-year old officer who patrols in Hyattsville, took illicit photos up the skirts of several women.

“In our interaction with them that whether they had come forward or not they had concerns,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski.

The most recent incident happened at the Sports Authority in Bowie, Maryland. That victim just so happened to be a D.C. off-duty police officer.

“She noticed what he was doing she confronted him, following him into the parking lot and saw him get into a marked police cruiser,” said John Erzen, Communications Director with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

An internal investigation revealed Sim’s cellphone even contained photos taken during traffic-stops.

Sims is charged with 4-counts of visual surveillance with prurient intent and 2-counts of misconduct in office.

“This one bad apple so to speak does not represent the entire dept,” said Erzen.

Sims has been suspended with pay. He’s not allowed to have contact with the public.

Each of the visual surveillance charges carries a maximum of one year in prison and the misconduct charges are open-ended.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

More from Amy Yensi
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia