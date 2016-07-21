Prince George’s Co. Officer Indicted for Taking Upskirt Photos

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ)–A Prince George’s County police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law after he’s accused of taking up-skirt pictures of unsuspecting women, including an off-duty police officer.

Officer James Sims, a 6-year veteran of the Prince George’s County police force has been charged with up-skirting.

According to this indictment, the 30-year old officer who patrols in Hyattsville, took illicit photos up the skirts of several women.

“In our interaction with them that whether they had come forward or not they had concerns,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski.

The most recent incident happened at the Sports Authority in Bowie, Maryland. That victim just so happened to be a D.C. off-duty police officer.

“She noticed what he was doing she confronted him, following him into the parking lot and saw him get into a marked police cruiser,” said John Erzen, Communications Director with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

An internal investigation revealed Sim’s cellphone even contained photos taken during traffic-stops.

Sims is charged with 4-counts of visual surveillance with prurient intent and 2-counts of misconduct in office.

“This one bad apple so to speak does not represent the entire dept,” said Erzen.

Sims has been suspended with pay. He’s not allowed to have contact with the public.

Each of the visual surveillance charges carries a maximum of one year in prison and the misconduct charges are open-ended.

