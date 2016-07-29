Study: Scrapping Red Light Cameras Could Be Deadly

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers may not be fond of red light cameras, but a new study shows that they can actually save lives.

While some believe the cameras are only posted to raise money, more than 700 people are killed a year in crashes when drivers run red lights, according to statistics tallied by researchers.

The study, conducted by the auto insurer-funded Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, actually found that in 14 cities where red light cameras were removed, fatal crashes went up by 30 percent at intersections where they were once posted.

“When people know there’s a good chance of getting a ticket for running a light, they’re more likely to be paying attention,” said Adrian Lund with the institute.

But even though there is statistical evidence suggesting the cameras can save lives and lower the number of crashes, not everyone is on board. Part of that may be due to evidence that cameras can actually increase accidents, particularly rear-end collisions. Still in some cases, it’s because people simply believe they don’t work properly.

Maria Locke of Baltimore told WJZ she’s seen firsthand what happens when that’s the case. “When they had them before, they were just giving people tickets, miscalculating folks,” she said. “I, for one, got a lot of tickets.”

But even Locke acknowledged that under the right circumstances, the cameras can save lives. “If it’s in a school zone, sure,” she told WJZ.

Al Hatfield of Baltimore County echoed what Locke had to say. “I think they need it where you have a whole lot traffic problems with accidents,” he said.

Baltimore County currently has red light cameras posted, but there are none active within city limits. As recently as January, though, the city unveil plans to revive its program. City cameras could be up and running as soon as 2017.