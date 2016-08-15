Twitter To Stream NFL’s Thursday Night Football Games

August 15, 2016 12:29 PM
Filed Under: NFL, Streaming, Thursday Night Football, Twitter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready to live tweet those touchdowns. Twitter outbid the likes of Amazon, Yahoo! Inc. and Verizon for the right to stream Thursday night NFL games online next season.

The social media platform will stream 10 Thursday night regular-season games and NFL Network will broadcast the other six games on the Thursday night schedule.

The NFL, aware that many users want to stream video over the Internet, is using the digital rights for Thursday night games to reach more people.

The deal gives Twitter a key piece of content to attract users in its quest to make its service a go-to place to react to and discuss live events.

Facebook withdrew from the running due to disagreements on advertising.

 

