Louisiana Rescue Animals Looking For New Homes In Maryland

August 19, 2016 8:53 PM By Devin Bartolotta
Filed Under: Dogs, Flooding, Louisiana, Puppies

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Some dogs caught in the Louisiana floodwaters will soon get their second chance here in Maryland.

Many of the rescued dogs are from Louisiana shelters, while some were plucked right from the rising flood waters.

Last Chance Shelter in Waldorf will take in about 40 puppies and 15 adult dogs, rescued from overrun shelters in the flood-ravished Livingston Parish, just east of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“We’ve taken in about 200 to 250 animals in the last three days,” said a representative from Baton Rouge Pet Rescue. “Thankfully, today it started slowing down a little bit.”

Cindy Sharpley, the director of Last Chance Animal Shelter, knows the need for help is growing.

“The biggest need right now is to get the animals that were existing in the shelters out,” said Sharpley. “Because some of the shelters are still flooded, some of them, the water has receded, and it’s just a big mess.”

Each animal will receive veterinary care, then be placed in a foster home, with the hope of being adopted.

Last Chance is currently looking for foster families, willing to keep one or more dogs until they’re ready for permanent homes.

“A lot of fosters have helped get the dogs adopted,” said foster coordinator Jennifer Turpin. “They’re walking the dogs in the neighborhood, people meet them, they send in their applications. Fosters are, on so many levels, wonderful to us.”

As the shelter prepares huge amounts of dog food and medical supplies to send back down to Louisiana, they’re hoping those foster families can come through to save the furriest flood victims.

The Last Chance Animal Shelter will be collecting supplies all weekend, not only for dogs, but for people as well.

To find out how you can adopt or foster, CLICK HERE.

