Adult Son Charged With Murder In Deaths Of His Parents In Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Shock and awe in a Howard County community after a grizzly murder. A son is accused of killing his own parents at their family home.

“It makes me feel really sad that our neighborhood has been rocked like this,” said Cynthia Vissers, neighbor.

“I would never imagine this happening,” said neighbor Lisa Wheatley.

Police were on scene late Thursday at Glen and Linda White’s home off Queensguard Court on a welfare check.

“Sadly, when our officers arrived, they found both parents deceased inside the house,” said Sherry Llewellyn, Howard County Police Department.

Police immediately named the couple’s live-in 30-year-old son, Craig White, as the primary suspect. He was picked up by police at a traffic stop in Columbia.

“Preliminarily, it appears that the father was killed as a result of being stabbed and that the mother was killed as a result of blunt force trauma,” said Llewellyn.

While many in the neighborhood question what could have spawned such violence, others are reflecting on the victims. Ken Cook took dance lessons from the couple.

“They were so much fun to watch dance. I think they were competitive ballroom dancers at one point,” Cook said.

Others are still trying to make sense of the crime. They say nothing seemed out of place.

“He was a nice kid, you know, and all three of them were just super kind people,” said neighbor Chris Manglitz.

White now faces first- and second-degree murder charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook