Police Indict 21 Members of Violent Cherry Hill Gang

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today federal and local authorities announced federal charges against 21 alleged members of a violent Baltimore City gang.

Police say the 21 men indicted are all members of the notorious gang known as the “Hillside Enterprise”, a group reportedly responsible for a slew of violent shootings and murders in the Cherry Hill area of Baltimore City.

“Sometimes I don’t even look at the news because it is so depressing.”, says one Cherry Hill resident.

On Friday, federal and local officials announced a number of those suspected of wreaking havoc in Cherry Hill either have been or will soon be taken off the streets.

“We’re her to announce the federal indictment of 21 defendants” says U.S. Attorney, Rod Rosenstein, “who are alleged to be part of a gang that has operated since 2002.”

Each alleged gang member has been charged with being part of a drug distribution conspiracy.

According to court documents, since 2002 the criminal organization used the Cherry Hill shopping center as their primary drug distribution center.

Court documents reveal that the gang reportedly sold “cocaine, crack, heroin, oxycodine and marijuana” and used everything from “shootings, beatings, murders and other violence” to further their goals.

“You’ll see children who have been shot, you’ll see people who have been shot” says Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Kevin Davis, “totally innocent victims who suffered.”

Their youngest murder victim is 13-years-old and their youngest shooting victim is was only 9-years-old.

The following 13 members are currently in custody:

31-year-old Jerryan “Rhino” Burrell

24-year-old Delonte “Ziggy” Conley

24-year-old Christopher “Scarface” Dukes

22-year-old Michael “Pee Wee” Evans

25-year-old Marcus “Black” Johnson

24-year-old Keenan “Blackface” Lawson

20-year-old Cintront ” Snitch/Lil Cuz” Lynn

38-year-old Van “Butt Butt” McNutt

21-year-old Devin “Donkey/Dick Butkus” Rodgers

20-year-old Daniel “June Bug” Seawell

20-year-old Michael “Papers” Truehart

29-year-old Robert “Beanhead” White

25-year-old Lemar “Mar/Tutta” Williams

These 8 members are still at large and wanted by the police:

29-year-old Deaven “Gotti” Cherry

28-year-old Terrell “Relly” Luster

24-year-old Travis “Sticks” Alewine

25-year-old Marshon ” Killer” Floyd

22-year-old Leonard ” Nard” Chase

24-year old Kevin “What What” Horsey

26-year-old Stevie “GB” Lawson

24-year-old Caesar “Stinky” Roce

“You’re on our radar, you’re on the state’s attorney radar” says Daniel Board of ATF Baltimore, “you’re on the US attorney’s radar.”

Officials say that out of the 21 people charged, 11 face enhanced sentences for murder.

“It’s just another example of how working together, we can go after the worst of the worst” says Baltimore State Attorney, Marilyn Mosby.

All alleged gang members face a mandatory 10 years in prison and maximum life sentences.