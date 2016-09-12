Adam Jones Defends Kaepernick, Calls Baseball ‘White Man’s Sport’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In an interview with USA Today, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is defending San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to sit during the National Anthem.
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in an interview last month. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
His decision has been widely talked about ever since.
Jones told USA Today that he understands why the protest, which has caught on elsewhere in the NFL and other sports, hasn’t yet crossed over into Major League Baseball.
“We already have two strikes against us already so you might as well not kick yourself out of the game. In football, you can’t kick them out. You need those players. In baseball, they don’t need us… Baseball is a white man’s sport.”
The report notes that Jones’s comments are not altogether inaccurate: African Americans comprise 68 percent of the player population in the NFL and just 8 percent in baseball, it says.
Jones also noted that Kaepernick’s protest is completely within his rights as an American, and is not disrespectful to the military, which some of the quarterback’s critics have argued.
“What he’s doing is showing that he doesn’t like the social injustice that the flag represents,” Jones said.
Also mentioned in the interview was Kaepernick’s former teammate, Bruce Miller, who was released last week after being arrested for an alleged assault against a 70-year-old man and his son.
“Here’s my thing,’’ Jones said. “There’s somebody on the 49ers’ team that commits an act like that, accosts a 70-year-old man and his kid, and nobody’s talking about that. But they talk about Kaepernick doing something that he believes in, as his right as an American citizen. People need to talk more about that guy than Kaepernick.”
Read the full report on USAToday.com.
One Comment
Just lost all respect for this POS!
Is he that ignorant too, is he not making millions to Play a Game, give me a break and get a real job you pos, typical of him to play a race card, if you want to stop racism, it starts with you and getting past it, you are the ones who keep dragging it up, look around you at all the progress made in the last 20 years and all you cry abut is 200 plus years back, get over yourself and move on or leave this country, there are plenty who want to come here.
“if you want to stop racism, it starts with you and getting past it,”
That’s not how it works.
A white mans sport that pays you a white mans salary you disrespectful jerk! Your income is not based on the color of your skin it is based on your athletic ability!
You make millions of dollars off of this “White Man’s sport”. Jerk.
Funny that these overpaid children have suddenly awakened socially. Maybe they should go one step further and give their incredible talents to some lesser endowed brother or sister. These people got where they are on talent, drive, and love of what they do. So, what you must be saying is that you too have become “white” and are now guilty of not staying on the plantations known as the big, Democratic run cities. Instead of wringing your hands about injustice, give your salaries back to those evil white owners, and go back to the projects waiting for a government check and the promise of a better day that will never come.
All these ignorant comments. He states a fact about it being a white mans sport and you guys jump down his throat about it? Get real. The article itself says he isn’t in accurate! Are you guys even reading the same article or just jumping to conclusions because they used his words out of context to make a interesting title?
All you racist clowns are proving his point. Because he makes more money in a year than you’ll see in your life time doesn’t mean he should sit quiet while Black men are gunned down in the street. You lost respect for him?? Why?? Cause he’s not cooning and being scared to speak up? This isn’t the 1800’s. STFU.
Kudos to Adam Jones standing up for what he believes and doing something with his position of fame. I hope us O’s fans can listen to what he’s saying and look at the problems of racial inequality that still are a huge issue in charm city.
patrick,,, the problem in baltimore is black on black murder/crime… where is that racial inequality? you want the nonblacks to murder more nonblacks to catch up?
Will, I’m interested to see where you get that idea from. Because I bet it’s not from black people living in Baltimore.
If you’d like a level-headed research study on how Baltimore has inequality of wealth, employment, and health, check out this article from CNN. While it’s not the worst city in the world, there is plenty of area to improve.
Go back to hereford, will.
USA has negro fatigue. So tired of these ignorant clowns hanging onto the “victim card” like everything is stacked against them. Their own low I.Q. and violent tendencies are to blame, not any inherent racism by others.