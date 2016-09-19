Police Officer Arrested In Shooting Of His Ex-Girlfriend in Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been charged for shooting a woman in Dundalk this weekend.

Baltimore County Police have arrested and charged 50-year-old Gary Martin Patterson Sr. with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and home invasion, along with other charges.

On Sunday afternoon, Police say Patterson broke into the home of his estranged girlfriend at the 4000 block of St. Monica Drive in Dundalk. He entered the home through a front window, located her, and proceeded to shoot her multiple times in her upper body. Fortunately, another person was in the home at the time and fought with Patterson, and was able to get the gun away from him.

When Police arrived just before 1 p.m., Patterson was located outside the home and taken into custody. The woman who was shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police say Patterson, a police officer with the Department of Veteran Affairs, was treated for injuries he received during the fight with the other person. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

