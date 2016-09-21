Former WJZ Anchor Oprah Opens Up About New Film, Love for Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–She used to anchor the news right here on TV Hill. She then went on to build a media empire. Today, Oprah Winfrey is back in Baltimore working on her latest film and talks exclusively with WJZ about her new movie and her love for Baltimore.

A crowd gathered outside Johns Hopkins hospital hoping to get a glimpse of Oprah Winfrey.

“I grew up here, I became a woman here, I have such deep, fond, profound memories about every street,” said Oprah. “It’s like, ‘Oh hi Biddle Street, hi Calvert!”

Oprah is in town, shooting a film of bestselling book, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

“The fact that Henrietta Lacks came here to Hopkins which we are doing those scenes today and the story all started right here in Baltimore actually gives it that much more meaning,” said the former WJZ anchor.

The story is set in the 50’s when Lacks’ cells were taken without her knowledge and used for medical research.

RELATED: ‘Henrietta Lacks’ HBO Biopic To Film In Baltimore

Author Rebecca Skloot played by Rose Byrne, and Lacks’ family, watched the production.

Alfred Carter, Jr. is Henrietta’s grandson. His mother, Deborah Lacks, was Henrietta’s daughter and fourth child.

“For the great Oprah Winfrey to play my mom, Deborah Lacks, is a great thing, it’s an honor,” said Carter.

“I am just excited for the world to now discover who she was and what she meant to all of us. Nobody who has taken a medicine has not been affected by Henrietta Lacks, the HeLa cells,” said Oprah.

Johns Hopkins says they applaud efforts to raise awareness of the life and story of Henrietta Lacks.

Oprah also had Pappas bring crab cakes for the entire film crew she says they are her absolute favorite.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook