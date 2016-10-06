Alleged Orioles Beer Can Tosser Arrested; He Says ‘I Was Drinking Out of A Cup’

BALTIMORE (WJZ)— Kenneth Pagan, 41, the man accused off tossing a beer can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim has been turned himself in, according to the Toronto Police.

Pagan has been charged with mischief, but he says, “I was drinking out of a cup,” according to the Toronto Sun.

On Wednesday night police in Toronto issued a photo of Pagan.

The Toronto Sun identified Pagan, who is apparently an award winning journalist and a passionate baseball player.

Pagan has been advised by his lawyer not to speak about the incident but he did suggests that police have the wrong guy.

“I was drinking out of a cup,” Pagan told Postmedia, and suggested Twitter photos that show him after the can was tossed clearly indicate he had a cup in his hand. “I’d love to tell you what happened and my story … but I can’t say anything.”

Orioles center field Adam Jones was not happy about the ordeal.

“That is about as pathetic as it gets. You don’t do that. Yell, cuss or scream,” Jones said. “I hope they find the guy and press charges. … That’s not a part of baseball. Throw an octopus, throw hats.”

Since the incident, the Toronto Sun and Baltimore’s Jimmy’s Famous Seafood have both offering $1,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest.

Jimmy’s is sweetening the deal by adding 24 crab cakes to their reward offer.

The Toronto Blue Jays expressed their extreme disappointment Wednesday saying in a statement: ” We would like to offer our sincere apologies and regrets to the entire Baltimore Orioles organization, its manager and players, as well as Major League Baseball for this embarrassing incident.”

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/Ux7xdI89H6 — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 5, 2016

