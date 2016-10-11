A Coloring Book of Accomplished Women; A Thousand Dollar Idea

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ)– 11 years ago a national group of business people decided to sponsor a contest to get middle and high school students interested in turning their ideas into actual businesses.

In Mr. Hallan language class, best friends Hope Sacco and Anna Doherty sit side by side quietly working. But run into them out into the halls of Roland Park Middle and they get a lot of attention.

It’s been this way since the past weekend. The weekend when they were in New York and joined 39 other finalists in a national competition. The competition where 40 ideas were winnowed down to three.

Yes, they won it all. Splitting $25,000 in college grants and cash to put into their business.

“Well our idea for our business was for girls to learn about the women in our coloring book so they could have better role models,” said Sacco.

A coloring book with real accomplished women, not the unattainable Hollywood Barbie doll image that floods our culture.

“We’ve both had insecurities about things like that and just having a knowledge about women like that has had an impact on us both,” said Doherty. It was so amazing.”

“I remember, that just made my day. My mom, I could see her in the audience and she was just like crying,” said Sacco.

The people who run the contest told WJZ more than 10,000 students submitted ideas. They were fascinated that they were able to come up with this idea that helped to build young ladies self esteem.

Roland Park Middle expanded how many kids can enter the contest. After two years ago, another Roland Park student was named the national winner.

Their book is available on amazon and they’re getting ready to put in their third printing order.

