Kayaker Rescued After Going Underwater In Jones Falls River

October 16, 2016 11:00 PM By Amy Yensi
Filed Under: Baltimore Fire & Rescue, Jones Falls, Water Rescue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of kayakers went out to enjoy the fall day and paddle through through the Jones Falls, but choppy waters took over as one man went over the falls.

Everyone else made it out, but one man was found unconscious after being underwater for several minutes. He was part of a group kayaking in the Jones Falls River, at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

At a damn off Falls Road near 29th street, the waters turned rough and fun turned into danger.

“As soon as it was clear he was having trouble, they threw ropes to him but he disappeared so he couldn’t grab them,” one witness tells WJZ.

“One of them shot over the falls here at this little dam down here. One of them made it easily. The next guy tried it and he got caught in the wash, it pushed him under and he got separated from his boat. And then he disappeared,” he said.

Police say the man spent several minutes in the water. When emergency crews pulled him out, he was unconscious and was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

Jodie Misiak drives along the Jones Falls every day and says she rarely sees people in or near the water.

“It’s just scary and sad. I’m so sorry to hear that. It’s such a beautiful day,” she said.

The man who has not been identified was taken to shock trauma and is in serious condition.

WJZ did speak to some of the kayakers who were in the water when the incident happened. However, they declined to comment.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    October 17, 2016 at 7:29 am

    Nothing like being underwater i human waste.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Jody Hartzell says:
    October 18, 2016 at 2:30 pm

    Just now I saw a kayak oar floating towards the Mr. Trash Wheel. I hope he survived this awful ordeal and that is not his oar!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. BD says:
      October 18, 2016 at 7:39 pm

      Thanks for posting this. I was able to spot the paddle after work and pull it out with a throw rope. It was his paddle and I’ll return it.

      Reply | Report comment
  3. Jody Hartzell says:
    October 19, 2016 at 7:22 am

    Please let me know how he is doing, if at all possible.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. BD says:
      October 19, 2016 at 2:37 pm

      Jody- the first 48 hours were very rough, but in the last day things have started looking much better so we think he’ll be OK. And thanks again for the tip on the paddle, it was very much appreciated by everyone in the community 🙂

      Reply | Report comment
  4. Jody Hartzell says:
    October 19, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    You are welcome. When I saw it I thought it might be related to the incident. I’m glad things are looking better for him. I am sure that everyone was happy that you could retrieve it with a throw rope. Should have been a cowboy!

    Reply | Report comment

