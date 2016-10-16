Kayaker Rescued After Going Underwater In Jones Falls River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of kayakers went out to enjoy the fall day and paddle through through the Jones Falls, but choppy waters took over as one man went over the falls.

Everyone else made it out, but one man was found unconscious after being underwater for several minutes. He was part of a group kayaking in the Jones Falls River, at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

At a damn off Falls Road near 29th street, the waters turned rough and fun turned into danger.

“As soon as it was clear he was having trouble, they threw ropes to him but he disappeared so he couldn’t grab them,” one witness tells WJZ.

“One of them shot over the falls here at this little dam down here. One of them made it easily. The next guy tried it and he got caught in the wash, it pushed him under and he got separated from his boat. And then he disappeared,” he said.

Police say the man spent several minutes in the water. When emergency crews pulled him out, he was unconscious and was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

Jodie Misiak drives along the Jones Falls every day and says she rarely sees people in or near the water.

“It’s just scary and sad. I’m so sorry to hear that. It’s such a beautiful day,” she said.

The man who has not been identified was taken to shock trauma and is in serious condition.

WJZ did speak to some of the kayakers who were in the water when the incident happened. However, they declined to comment.

