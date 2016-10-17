105.7’s Scott And Jeremy Meet Longtime Caller Mo

Scott and I went to visit our “biggest fan” Mo’s school today.

I didn’t think there was any way for Mo to be more excited to meet me as I was to meet him.

As soon as he heard my voice he jumped up and gave me a big hug. Mo held my hand for a good portion of the time we were there and kept stealing the microphone from me so he could talk.

Mo is truly an amazing kid.

As you can tell from the picture, Mo is blind. He never brought that up the entire time and is genuinely happy all of the time. He has a lot of friends at school and I was told he even rides his bike when he is home.

Scott and I had a great time meeting Mo, his teachers and all of his friends. We are looking forward to having Mo up to the studio in the near future.

Tune in below to hear Mo’s latest phone call with the guys!