105.7’s Scott And Jeremy Meet Longtime Caller Mo

Scott and I went to visit our “biggest fan” Mo’s school today.
I didn’t think there was any way for Mo to be more excited to meet me as I was to meet him.
As soon as he heard my voice he jumped up and gave me a big hug. Mo held my hand for a good portion of the time we were there and kept stealing the microphone from me so he could talk.
Mo is truly an amazing kid.
As you can tell from the picture, Mo is blind. He never brought that up the entire time and is genuinely happy all of the time. He has a lot of friends at school and I was told he even rides his bike when he is home.
Scott and I had a great time meeting Mo, his teachers and all of his friends. We are looking forward to having Mo up to the studio in the near future.
Tune in below to hear Mo’s latest phone call with the guys!
One Comment
Wow, Jeremy,I’m amazed at this young boy! I love when he calls in, as I can be having a bad day & he always buts a smile on my face. How is he riding his bike or he says he’s riding a dirt bike when he’s blind? He’s amazing & I think it’s wonderful that you & Scott were able to visit him! Diane
I am glad that you guys took the time to visit his school. Mo is an important part of the show now and has made many friends of your listeners. I hope this positive experience will encourage you and especially Scott to be kind to other children. We need children like Mo to care about sports for the future. Sports is a great way to bring people together and this is a good example. Everybody has got to go to Mo’s!
Ted
Wow, that is very cool, you guys are the best, I listen all the time and love when he calls in. I think he has a future in the radio business, he seams to be a very bright boy, keep up the good work….
Dale
Thank you both for attending his school and taking his calls. There is hope in the world and we can all learn something from Mo and his attitude! I remember Rex Barney would take time to talk to young callers. It’s a classy thing to do and appreciated. Hope I’m in the car when he calls later today!