Former Congressman Breaks Silence About Chandra Levy Killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in 15 years, former Congressman Gary Condit is breaking his silence about the still-unsolved killing of his former intern, Chandra Levy.

Condit was once a powerful member of Congress, but his fall from grace came hard and fast when his young former intern, Chandra Levy, was attacked and murdered in May of 2001.

“I had nothing to do with her disappearance,” Condit said back in 2001.

Condit became a suspect, with rumors swirling that he was having an affair with Levy.

“If this could happen to me in the position I was in, just think about some kid that has no representation” Condit said Thursday in an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil.

Now, the former congressman says police became so obsessed with his relationship with Levy, they took their eye off the real killer.

“I did not have a romantic involvement with her, I was not involved in her disappearance in any way,” he said.

Dr. Phil: “Why is it you will not answer publicly whether or not you had a sexual relationship with Chandra Levy?”

Condit: “Not only is it not relevant, but I think that people are entitled to some level of privacy.”

Levy’s remains were found in a wooded area of Washington, D.C. To this day, her killing remains unsolved–thanks in part to a surprise twist, involving a woman from Maryland.

Prosecutors were building a new case against Ingmar Guandique, who had already been in prison for attacking several other women around the same time Levy disappeared, when a Maryland actress named Babs Proller blew that case out of the water.

Proller had been secretly recording her conversations with the prosecution’s star witness in an Anne Arundel County motel room. He reportedly told her he was lying to prosecutors when he claimed Guandique confessed to Levy’s killing.

Levy’s mother is determined to find justice for her daughter.

“I only wish that we can get the right person,” said Susan Levy, Chandra Levy’s mother. “No matter what the evidence is, I don’t have my daughter.”

“I’m not the victim in this. The real victim is Chandra and her family. There’s no justice for what happened to her,” Condit said.

Chandra Levy’s mother watched the Dr. Phil episode with friends. She says she believes Gary Condit is running scared and not being entirely truthful about his relationship with her daughter.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would not comment about whether it plans to file any new charges in Levy’s killing.