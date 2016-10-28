Coach Harbaugh Says ‘Flacco Is The Key To Our Success’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have lost the last four games, but why? Some are blaming the play calls, some say it’s the offense and some are blaming Joe Flacco.

QB Joe Flacco recently told the media that he needs to “be better” and that he’s not playing good enough for the Ravens, who rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

But Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave a strong (and long) defense of Joe Flacco’s play this season and had this to say:

“I’m a Joe Flacco fan. I believe in Joe, and Joe is certainly on offense the key to the whole thing. Joe Flacco is a great football player. Joe Flacco is the key to our success. So, we need to all do everything in our power that all the things are falling in place for him. He can play. He can throw it. He can make decisions. He can score touchdowns for us. He can do all the things we need to do. We need to make sure that we give him a chance to do that. Joe will take care of what he needs to do. I’m not worried about Joe taking care of what he needs to do. Joe works on it harder than anybody. He cares about it more than anybody. We need to protect him. We need to run routes. We need to create confidence in our passing game. We need to run the ball well. We need to do the things we need to do to make the offense work. And Joe will make the offense work.”