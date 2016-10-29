Orioles’ Zach Britton Wins Relief Pitcher Of Year Award

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles’ Zach Britton was been named the 2016 recipient of the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year award. Britton was presented with his award prior to tonight’s Game 4 of the 112th World Series.

Britton, 28, went 47-for-47 in save opportunities this season, posting the third-longest stretch of consecutive saves converted to start a season in MLB history, and longest by a left-handed pitcher, since 1969 when saves became an official statistic (STATS, LLC).

Britton led the American League and ranked tied for second in MLB with 47 saves, finishing the season as the only qualifying reliever with a 100 percent save percentage. He also set a Major League record by posting 43 consecutive relief appearances (41.1 IP) without surrendering an earned run from May 5-August 22 (STATS, LLC).

This season, the southpaw made his second career All-Star Game appearance and earned the save for the American League squad, tossing a scoreless ninth inning. He ranked first among qualifying relievers with a 0.54 ERA (4 ER/67.0 IP), which also led all Major League pitchers (min. 50.0 IP) and totaled the lowest single-season ERA by a qualifying reliever since 1913. With a sinker rated by ESPN.com as the best pitch in Major League Baseball, Britton paced MLB relievers in ground ball/fly ball ratio (9.77) and in ground ball percentage (79.4 percent).

His 120 career saves rank third on the Orioles all-time list. On August 3, he earned his 106th career save, passing Tippy Martinez for the club record for saves by a left-handed pitcher. Since 2014, Britton leads all American League pitchers in saves (ranks fourth in MLB) and ranks second among qualifying MLB relievers with a 1.38 ERA (32 ER/209.0 IP).

Britton becomes the first Orioles pitcher to win the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year honor since the award’s inception in 2014. Past winners include Andrew Miller (New York Yankees, 2015) and Greg Holland (Kansas City Royals, 2014).

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook