Maryland State Trooper Injured Responding to Car Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Maryland State Trooper was injured responding to a car crash Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro.

Around 6:20 a.m. Trooper Jasmine Ingram responded to a single-vehicle collision on the inner loop of I-495 and Maryland Route 4 in Prince George’s County, where a driver struck the guardrail.

Before leaving her vehicle, Ingram was struck by a Toyota Corolla. Ingram was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was identified as Karhonda West, 37, of Florida. West did not request medical attention at the scene of the collision.

The crash is still being investigated and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. Charges are pending at this time.

The initial traffic collision that Trooper Ingram was responding to involved no injuries to the driver. This collision was investigated by other members of the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack.

MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to the scene to close lanes as needed for scene safety, rescue and investigation. All lanes of I-495 were reopened.

The Maryland State Police is asking anyone with information regarding this traffic collision to contact the Maryland State Police, Forestville Barrack.

