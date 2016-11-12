Foundry Row Is Open For Business

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Owings Mills Foundry Row celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. Businesses welcomed the public to share in the excitement.

Five years in the making, the $140 million redevelopment project offers several dozen new restaurants and businesses in Baltimore County’s newest destination for shopping, entertainment and dining.

“That’s really a sign from the industry leaders who say Baltimore County is a great place to do business,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

The 50-acre project took over the site of the former Solo Cup factory in Owings Mills.

“We’ve waited a long, long time to have some development here, and this has really spurred development up and down Reisterstown Road,” said Councilwoman Vicki Almond, 2nd District.

Anchored by the Wegmans food market, Foundry Row has a total of 35 businesses investing in the success of the community.

“We’re super excited to be here. The complex is beautiful. There’s great shops, there’s great people. But I mean, just being in the community, we’ve been so well received,” said Chris black, Mission BBQ operating partner.

The multi-million dollar development will boost the community’s economic growth and value.

“It brings a lot of new traffic here on a regular basis, so it more becomes part of the community when there’s people working here and shopping here,” said Thomas Fitzpatrick, president, Greenberg Gibbons.

“More people will want to live here now that they don’t have to go as far for things like groceries and convenient food choices,” said Maurice Vann, who lives in Owings Mills.

The developers plan to have all the businesses open by next year.

