New AFL Team Coming To Baltimore Next Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Washington Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis announced that Monumental Sports will launch an additional Arena Football League team in Baltimore that will be ready to play next season.

Leonsis said, “We’re not trying to compete with the NFL in any way.” The league is focusing more on reaching out to new generation of sports fans.

“We are looking forward to bringing an AFL team to the Baltimore community,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment founder and majority owner Ted Leonsis. “Baltimore is known for its passionate sports fans, and we look forward to their spirited support of their AFL team. The AFL is a fast, fun experience for families and fans of all ages.”

Team will play at Royal Farms Arena in 2017. The Arena is host to more than 800,000 guests annually, and home to the MISL Champion Baltimore Blast Indoor Soccer team.

The team is currently conducting a search for a head coach, who will oversee Baltimore’s football operations and assemble a staff and roster.