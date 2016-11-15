School Volunteer Facing Child Porn Charges Gets Additional Charges

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former elementary school volunteer in Prince George’s County previously facing more than a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court is facing additional charges.
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said 23-year-old Deonte Carraway of Glenarden, Maryland, now faces 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography. Federal prosecutors say Carraway had previously faced 13 counts and that the two new counts added an additional victim and an additional video.
Carraway also faces charges in Prince George’s county, where prosecutors say he abused or recorded children performing sexual acts at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary School or at the Glenarden Community Center where he ran a local youth choir. Carraway also allegedly recorded children performing sexual acts inside their homes.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Every time I hear about this case, it brings me almost to tears. As someone who is an advocate for children, it hurts me to the core when someone harms children. It makes me sad that these children had their innocence stolen by someone who was so perverse.
But I must say, I also hurt for the perpetrator, Mr. Carraway, because now, he is going to serve 60-100 years in jail. His life is ruined too. Nobody wins in a case like this. We all lose when children’s lives are shattered and young people like Mr. Carraway must lose their freedom and have in essence lost their lives. Every family including his is in pain behind this. So, do we win? Nobody wins, it is a loss all the way around and it hurts me to my core.