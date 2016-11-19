FIRSTWARNINGWX : Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County & Garrett County Until 6pm Friday 

  WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Maryland Boy’s Inspirational Recovery From Double Hand Transplant

November 19, 2016 12:01 AM By Marcus Washington
Filed Under: Zion Harvey

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 8-year-old Maryland boy was the first child in the world to get two new hands in July 2015.

“When I was 2, I had to get my hands cut off because I was sick,” explains Zion Harvey, of Baltimore County.

The procedure, the first-ever bi-lateral hand transplant on a child, was done at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It’s many miles away from his home, but it’s the place where his life changed forever.

“When I get these hands, I will be proud of what hands I get,” Zion said, pre-surgery.

The grueling, intricate 10-hour operation involved a 40-person team of nurses, doctors and surgeons.

The team was divided into four working groups. Two focused on the donor’s hands, two on Zion’s. The bones were connected, then the arteries and veins. And when blood began to flow, the muscles were repaired one by one. Finally, the nerves were reattached: the moment of truth.

The surgery was a success.

For Zion, the road to recovery was paved with rigorous therapy several times a day at the Kennedy Krieger Institute back in Baltimore.

“He was seen five days a week for three hours of occupational therapy a day for 10 months,” according to a therapist there.

A year later, the 9-year-old returned to Philadelphia, and WJZ was there for the exciting and emotional “hospital homecoming.”

“He’s been making progress every single month when I see him… he’s continued to exceed our expectations,” Dr. Benjamin Chang told WJZ’s Marcus Washington.

A beaming Zion, now 9 years old, sat next to his mother, Pattie Ray, and his team of doctors, sharing his extraordinary progress and hard work with the world.

They all agree, a huge part of Zion’s success was his amazing personality.

“You just have to believe in what you want to do,” he said. “Because you could do it.”

These days, Zion is unstoppable. His new hands are getting stronger. He even threw out the first pitch at an Orioles game this summer.

And he’s already got a new goal in mind.

“Convince mom to let me play football!” he said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Marcus Washington
Comments

One Comment

  1. Aman Khan says:
    November 21, 2016 at 11:12 am

    It’s a HOAX. I can’t believe these websites are publishing something like this before doing research. I guess people are ready to believe anything.
    ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, http://tiny.tw/3r4N

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia