Fisherman Remains Missing, 2 Dead After Boat Sinks On Potomac

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police say 52-year-old Roger Grissom of Hughesville remains missing after the boat he was on with three other men sank on the Potomac River Saturday.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police says Grissom and three other boaters were out on the water for a fishing tournament in St. Mary’s County.

After coming to the scene of the sunk boat near White Point Beach, crews found the boat with one person on top of the hull.

Two of the fishermen died as result from the boat’s capsizing. Boat owner, 55-year-old Gregory Moore, and 48-year-old William Edelen, Jr from White Plains, were initially missing from the sinking, but were found a short time later.

39-year-old Jason Downing from Mechanicsville was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police say they will resume their search for missing boater Roger Grissom Monday morning.

