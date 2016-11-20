Steve Smith Hauls In 1,000th Career Reception

Bryan Altman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Steve Smith may be 37 years old and coming off of a season-ending Achilles injury that nearly ended his career, but he’s back in 2016 and balling out as usual and hitting milestones in the process.

Smith came into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with 997 career receptions, needing just three more to hit the 1,000 mark.

Smith wasted no time and hauled in three passes early in the game to get to 1,000.

It should also be noted that Smith’s 999th catch was an absolute beauty.

Smith accumulated most of his receptions as a member of the Carolina Panthers for 13 years. In that time he hauled in 836 catches. Smith is just the 14th player in NFL history to catch 1,000 passes.

Congrats to Steve Smith, one of the best to ever do it.