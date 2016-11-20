WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To Steelers 31-27 |Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Steve Smith Hauls In 1,000th Career Reception

November 20, 2016 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, NFL, Ravens, Steve Smith

Bryan Altman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Steve Smith may be 37 years old and coming off of a season-ending Achilles injury that nearly ended his career, but he’s back in 2016 and balling out as usual and hitting milestones in the process.

Smith came into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with 997 career receptions, needing just three more to hit the 1,000 mark.

Smith wasted no time and hauled in three passes early in the game to get to 1,000.

It should also be noted that Smith’s 999th catch was an absolute beauty.

Smith accumulated most of his receptions as a member of the Carolina Panthers for 13 years. In that time he hauled in 836 catches. Smith is just the 14th player in NFL history to catch 1,000 passes.

Congrats to Steve Smith, one of the best to ever do it.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia