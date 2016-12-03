FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County & Garrett County Until 6 p.m. Friday 

Man Gets 10 Years for Stabbing His Mother to Steal Percocet

December 3, 2016 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, Percocet

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man who pleading guilty to stabbing his mother with a steak knife and stealing her prescribed Percocet has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday that 32-year-old Paul Tond of Brooklyn had pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

Prosecutors say on April 16, 2015, Tond punched and stabbed his mother with a steak knife in her home to get Percocet from her. Authorities say the woman had been sleeping with the medication under her clothing so Tond wouldn’t try to steal it.

 

