Maryland’s New $1.4B MGM Casino Opens Today

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — The first luxury gaming resort in the DMV region celebrates its grand opening.

MGM National Harbor officially opens in Prince George’s County, and the resort is pulling out all the stops, showcasing its restaurants and entertainment. A lot of time and money went into the property, and now, executives are hoping their gamble on Maryland is a winning bet.

Governor Larry Hogan says the $1.4 Billion Dollar resort will a have huge impact on the state.

The casino itself features 125,000 square feet of gaming, including 124 table games, 39 poker tables, 10 craps, 12 roulette, 25 variations of carnival games, 58 blackjack tables, 25 baccarat tables and 3,300 slot machines.

There will also be spa and salon spaces, meeting and convention facilities, 15 restaurants, from fast-casual, to fine dining, and retail.

Hotel accommodations include 234 guest rooms and 74 suites.

“It’s a world class resorts. it’s already created 10000 jobs, if you include 6,000 construction jobs and 4,000 jobs, and it’s going to bring a lot of revenue,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

The sprawling gaming, retail and dining facility is 24-stories high, and is just 15 minutes from Washington, D.C. And, like other MGM destinations, the casino pays special attention to luxury, attracting celebrity designers and chefs.

“We have really been inspired by comfort food and inspired by the south and this area of the DMV. So you’ll see a lot of familiar food,” said celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson.

The MGM National Harbor brings the casino total in Maryland to 6. Executives here say they welcome the competition.

“I want Maryland live and horseshoe and the other folks to do really well. We’ll duke it out for some customers. That’s fine.”

MGM chairman Jim Murren says the resort’s focus on entertainment will separate it from the pack.

“This was about driving more people to the state of Maryland for more reasons. Bruno Mars. Marcus Samuelson, you can’t find that collection anywhere. I think it’s going to be extraordinarily successful.”

Betting that this monumental investment will pay off. The resort will be holding a big inaugural party tonight at 11 p.m. Thursday night. And Friday the casino is officially open to the public.

A 3,000-seat theater partnered with Live Nation already has performances by Bruno Mars, Cher, Duran Duran and Sting booked.

