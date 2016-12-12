Mother Of Missing Md. Children Still Incompetent To Stand Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than two years after 3-year-old Sarah Hoggle and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle disappeared with their mother in Montgomery County, Catherine Hoggle remains incompetent to stand trial, the courts announced Monday.

A new status date of March 3 was set for Catherine, who has a history of paranoid schizophrenia.

Jacob was last seen with Catherine on Sept. 7, 2014, and Sarah was last seen with her on Sept. 8, 2014.

Then Catherine disappeared for four days, too.

She has been in a psychiatric hospital since she was found and hasn’t told investigators what happened to the children.

Police and volunteers have searched parks and wooded areas near where the children were last seen, but they came up with nothing.

In the year following their disappearance, several tips about the children were called into police, including an alleged sighting at an Ohio airport in July and possible spotting at a Virginia mall in May. None panned out.

Police believe the children are dead.

According to court records, Catherine Hoggle is charged with two counts each of detaining a child/relative, neglect of a minor and obstructing and hindering.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook