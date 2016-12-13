Trump Meets With Black Celebrities Including Kanye West, Ray Lewis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is meeting with President-elect Donald Trump along with Hall of Fame former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown.

Trump recently offered up some “controversial rhetoric” about African-American voters and has since scheduled a meeting with members of the black community to address issues having to do with black people, according to a new report.

Trump’s introduction to Lewis may have occurred while the two were both in Baltimore last weekend for the annual Army-Navy football game.

Lewis has questioned the Black Lives Matter social justice movement in the recent past for what he said was more of an issue of black-on-black crime.

Lewis said, “I’m trying to figure out in my mind why no one is paying attention to black men killing black men.”

Trump has also claimed the Black Lives Matter movement is encouraging people to kill police officers.

Lewis said the two discussed job creation and economic development. “He’s wide open to really helping us change what hasn’t been changed,” Lewis said.

“What we believe with the Trump administration is if we can combine these two powers of coming together — forget black or white. The bottom line is job creation and economic development in these urban areas.”

Other celebrities like Kanye West, who was recently hospitalized for exhaustion, and Omarosa Manigault, who was a contestant on the first season of Donald Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’ also met with the President-elect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.