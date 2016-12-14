Glen Burnie Girl Raises Money For Bus Driver’s Cancer Battle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Few things make a parent happier than to see their child reaching out to be kind to someone.

As Mike Schuh reports, a Glen Burnie family saw this happen before their eyes when their daughter pitched in to try to help her bus driver, who’s battling cancer.

Laura Martin, or “Miss Laura,” and 5th grader Olivia Wietstruk have a very special bond.

“She’s always happy and nice to everybody, and it makes me happy,” Olivia says.

Indeed, Martin says her husband tells her she smiles in her sleep.

But behind her smile, Laura is in the midst of intense, painful therapy for ovarian cancer.

But because Martin’s big, happy personality speaks to the kids, and when they noticed what was happening to her, they reached out.

“She had blonde, long hair and wore a little cancer barrette, and then a few weeks later she started wearing a cap and didn’t have her blonde hair anymore,” Olivia said.

“We got together and she originally thought about maybe doing a fundraiser with a bake sale or something and couldn’t get their schedules together so decided to do something a little bit different, with a GoFundMe,” according to Olivia’s dad, Cliff Wietstruk.

“This little girl, I can’t get her off my mind,” Laura says.

Laura may not win her battle, but Olivia’s kindness has made her stronger.

“I love life, I want to live,” she says. “I fight. I’m a fighter.”

Olivia’s dad said he’d dye his hair pink if the fund reached its goal of $2,000. We’re happy to report, within the last 24 hours, the fund exceeded the goal and it’s currently at $2,200. You can contribute to the GoFundMe page HERE.