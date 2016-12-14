More Details Revealed About Baltimore’s Future Arena Football Team

December 14, 2016 5:55 PM
Filed Under: Royal Farms Arena

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you just can’t get enough football, you now have a new option. Arena football is coming to Baltimore.

Fast, close quarters and under cover, the arena football league has been around since the 1980s. A new Baltimore franchise will start playing at the Royal Farms Arena in April, WJZ’s Alex DeMetrick reports.

“We did this because of our belief in the city,” said Ted Leonosis, CEO of Monumental Sports Entertainment.

“Our belief in the fan base, and I think equally important, our belief in the AFL.”

Leonsis, the owner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards, is also starting a D.C. franchise. Both Beltway teams will join a league that saw five of its teams fold or join other leagues, leaving just three in the AFL.

The head coach of the Baltimore franchise will be Omarr Smith, whose L.A. team was among those that folded. That also happened in 2010 to the Baltimore Mariners, after two seasons playing in a different indoor league.

But with Beltway battles between the cities, backers are hoping to turn around Arena Football’s fortunes here.

“Any time we can fill this arena up it’s a good thing for us,” says Frank Remesch, GM of the arena. “So we’re very, very excited.”

Filling seats with a startup franchise will be a challenge. To help make it happen, tickets will be just $8 per game.

“When you think you can bring a family of four for less than $50, really?” Remesch says. “That’s incredible. Absolutely incredible.”

There’s already advertising for ticket sales, even though there isn’t technically a team yet. The franchise plans to reveal the team’s name in January, though.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia