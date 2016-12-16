Police: Man Steals $8K Necklace From Eastpoint Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a man who they say stole an $8,000 necklace from a jewelry store at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Elite Gold and Diamonds store just before 4 p.m. on December 7 and asked to see the gold necklace.

A store employee handed it to him, he put it around his neck, and ran from the store. An employee chased the suspect onto the parking lot where he got into a silver Honda Accord.

The store employee stated he was standing about 50 to 75 feet from the Honda Accord and that someone inside the vehicle pointed what he believed to be a gun at him. The vehicle fled the scene on Eastern Avenue towards Essex.

Images of the suspect were captured on the store’s video surveillance system.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Dundalk Precinct at 410-887-7320 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

