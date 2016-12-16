WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Police: Man Steals $8K Necklace From Eastpoint Mall

December 16, 2016 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department, Dundalk, Eastpoint Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a man who they say stole an $8,000 necklace from a jewelry store at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Elite Gold and Diamonds store just before 4 p.m. on December 7 and asked to see the gold necklace.

A store employee handed it to him, he put it around his neck, and ran from the store. An employee chased the suspect onto the parking lot where he got into a silver Honda Accord.

The store employee stated he was standing about 50 to 75 feet from the Honda Accord and that someone inside the vehicle pointed what he believed to be a gun at him. The vehicle fled the scene on Eastern Avenue towards Essex.

Images of the suspect were captured on the store’s video surveillance system.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Dundalk Precinct at 410-887-7320 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

  1. Noobie Rb says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:41 am

    What do you expect in the new Baltimore ???????????

  2. Geoff Mallette says:
    December 26, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    The salesman didn’t hand it to him. To me it looked like he didn’t want him to hold it at all then reluctantly let go so the thief could see what it looked like on himself. Hope they catch this pos and give him some time to think about his worthless self.

