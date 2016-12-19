Father Dies; Son Survives Carroll County Sledding Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man is dead and his son is recovering after a they were struck by an SUV while sledding in Carroll County.

Police tell WJZ this unfortunately amounts to a freak accident. Father and son were sledding down a driveway when they went into the road.

Family members opened to WJZ about the tragedy.

Adam French and his 4-year-old son both ended up seriously injured after being struck by an SUV while sledding down a driveway and into the road in the 3200 block of Lineboro Road.

“They said he covered the baby up to protect him,” said grandfather Daniel Brown. “At some point when he knew he was getting hit he pushed the baby away from impact.”

Family members told WJZ the father and son were initially sledding in the backyard early Saturday but at some point lost control and ended up on the road.

Both were rushed to local hospitals. Sadly, Adam didn’t make it but his son is expected to recover.

“It’s just sad to see all this happen,” said Brown.

Police are hopeful the tragedy serves as reminder for anyone planning to go sledding this season.

“Making sure that it doesn’t exit anywhere near a roadway, that there are no series of trees or you know anything that could harm them on the hill,” said John Light of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of that Jeep and his passenger were not injured in the crash. Police also tell WJZ charges are not expected to be filed at this time.