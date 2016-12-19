Police Investigating After Burned Man Found Dead in Md.

December 19, 2016 8:31 PM
Filed Under: Capitol Heights Maryland

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating the discovery of the burned body of a 27-year-old man.

Police say a citizen flagged down a patrol officer Monday around 10 a.m. after seeing the victim on the ground on Brooke Road.

Police say the man was suffering from severe burns and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Rayshand Lee Cotton of Landover.

Police say they are working to identify a suspect or suspects and a motive in the case. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mini Harri says:
    December 20, 2016 at 10:21 am

    BETTER CALL MULDER,,,, CLEARLY SPONTANEOUS HUMAN COMBUSTION. OR MAYBE HE WAS JUST A VAPER THAT TURNED TO VAPOR

