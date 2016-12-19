Report: Dozing Captain Caused August’s Inner Harbor Cruise Crash

December 19, 2016 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Spirit of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The captain of the Spirit of Baltimore cruise ship dozed off during a voyage on Aug. 28, causing the ship plow into two other boats and a pier, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The crash occurred when there were about 400 passengers aboard, and caused about $100,000 in damages to the pier.

The captain was suspended following the incident, and then fired.

According to The Sun report, the captain was fatigued and when the mate left the bridge to help out with a drunk passenger aboard the cruise, he fell asleep.

