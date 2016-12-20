Four Ravens Representing AFC In Pro Bowl

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Kicker Justin Tucker, guard Marshal Yanda, linebacker C. J. Mosley and fullback Kyle Juszczyk have been selected by fans, players and coaches to represent the AFC in this year’s Pro Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 29.

It’s the first Pro Bowl nod for Juszczyk, second for Tucker, second for Mosley and sixth for Yanda.

All players were drafted or sign first by the Ravens. Yanda was a third-round pick in 2007, Tucker was an undrafted rookie in 2012, Juszczyk was a fourth-round pick in 2013 and Mosley was a first-round pick in 2014.

If all four players accept the honor, it will be the fourth-straight year that the Ravens will have four representatives.

The Ravens have four second-alternates: strong safety Eric Weddle, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and tight end Dennis Pitta.

Two players would have to miss the Pro Bowl for the Ravens’ alternates to go.

