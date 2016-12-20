Amy Schumer Buys Back Childhood Farm For Her Dad

December 20, 2016 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Amy Schumer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amy Schumer says she has bought back the farm her family lost when they went bankrupt when she was young.

“We lost the farm when we lost everything else,” she wrote in an Instagram post about her gift.

The bankruptcy came after her father, Gordon, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Today I bought my father's farm back.

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Schumer, a Towson University alum, has opened up in the past about her father’s illness and the hard times her family fell on after his diagnosis.

