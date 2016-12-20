Amy Schumer Buys Back Childhood Farm For Her Dad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amy Schumer says she has bought back the farm her family lost when they went bankrupt when she was young.

“We lost the farm when we lost everything else,” she wrote in an Instagram post about her gift.

The bankruptcy came after her father, Gordon, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Today I bought my father's farm back. A photo posted by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me. We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him. A video posted by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:42pm PST

Schumer, a Towson University alum, has opened up in the past about her father’s illness and the hard times her family fell on after his diagnosis.

