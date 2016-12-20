Baltimore Ravens Spreading Some Holiday Cheer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Across Baltimore events are taking place to help families across Maryland celebrate Christmas.

It’s hard not be in a merry mood when you see just how much everyone is willing to contribute to such great causes.

Toys, gift wrapping, and of course ol’ Saint Nick, but this is anything but.

The Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital toy shop is all part of how Maryland makes a merry Christmas for hundreds of families across the region. And over at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood — it’s the annual Toys for Tots Gala.

The event is now in it’s eight year, continues to grow in popularity an in community spirit.

“Nobody replicated it and it just speaks to the teamwork of the all the people in the community coming together and making this happen,” said John Minadakis.

A few current and former Baltimore Ravens also taking part to encourage that spirit of giving for years to come.

“I’m not here to talk about me or anything I’ve done, I’m just here support you guys and just be here and be in the holiday giving spirit,” said former Raven Jonathan Ogden.

“They just get more and more toys each year, so it’s just a great thing,” said Breshad Perriman.

“Just to see at this time of year especially giving back, it’s always great,” said Mike Wallace.

Another familiar face eager to give back in more ways than one: former running back Ray Rice.

“It puts it all into perspective when you’re able to still give back and like I said, football or not, Baltimore is always going to be home for me,” said Rice who has been a part of the event for years who’s back in Baltimore with his family and with this message about his dreams of coming back to the NFL.

“If I ever got the call, I know I would be ready,” he said.

For now ready as everyone else here to help continue making a difference here at home.

