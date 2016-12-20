Best Bars In Baltimore To Ring In 2017

10 Market Place
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 223-1105
www.luckiestavern.com
Part of Power Plant Live!, Luckie’s is known for its Vegas looks, its theme parties and the overall fun it dishes out. This New Years, Luckie’s – along with a number of other venues in Power Plant – will participate in the annual Baltimore New Years Eve party. Come on down to the bar for the fun it offers, or get in on the whole party by picking up tickets here. Tickets will get you access not just to Luckie’s, but to all of the other venues involved in the party, and to all of the party activities. Either way you go, you are part of a unique celebration that should last you until next year.
1525 Russel St.
Baltimore, MD 21230
(844) 777-7463
www.caesars.com/horseshoe-baltimore/things-to-do/14forty
Located inside the spectacular Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, 14Forty is so named because it is open 1,440 minutes a day (a.k.a. 24 hours). This makes it the ideal bar in which to celebrate New Years for several reasons. Not only can you celebrate as long as you want, but it is located in the Mecca of entertainment with everything you can imagine wanting to do – such as gamble, eat, drink and enjoy live shows. However, one need not leave 14Forty to get all the entertainment they want. The bar itself is at the center of the casino, and features live entertainment on the stage in the literal center of the bar. With the stage right in the middle, with screens surrounding it, you are up for 360 degrees of entertainment in any one of the three levels of the bar.
10 Market Place
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 258-4289
www.angelsrockbarbaltimore.com
Angels Rock Bar has a cozy lounge feel with its wrap-around bar, its vibrant atmosphere and its regular rotation of DJ’s and live music. On New Year’s Eve, Angels will be one of several locales in the Inner Harbor area participating in the explosive Baltimore New Years Eve party, which will spill out of Angels and involve the entire Inner Harbor. Head over to Angels in order to soak up the excitement, or do one better and pick up tickets to the entire party here. Hang out at Angels on December 31st, and get in on the ground floor of the biggest and best New Year’s celebration in Maryland.
1 E. Chase St.
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 347-0888
www.theowlbar.com
The Owl Bar is the basement speakeasy-style bar section of the fabled Belvedere Hotel in historic Mt. Vernon. The bar has its own entrance separate from the hotel. It also has a style which contrasts quite nicely from the classic opulence of the hotel. While the hotel is all marble, chrome and drapes, the bar is styled with bare-brick walls, stained-glass, finely lacquered wood and cozily dim lighting. Attached to a hotel which has been opened since 1903, The Owl Bar has seen a lot of history; and history is the theme of each New Years eve. Every year, The Owl throws a party which harkens back to one of the iconic decades of Baltimore’s past. Walk into The Owl this December 31st, and you might find yourself in the ’20’s, the 50’s, the 80’s or some equally exciting time period. Every year is different. Contact The Owl for details on this year’s theme.
1730 Thames St.
Baltimore, MD 21231
(410) 276-9866
www.catseyepub.com
If you like to sample variety in your tap-beer, Cat’s Eye Pub already has a point in its favor. A cozy gathering place on the Fell’s Point waterfront, Cat’s Eye Pub has been dishing out quality brews and quality live entertainment since 1975. This New Years Eve, Cat’s Eye will be hosting the classic rock stylings of local artist Ruben Montoya, who will be on the stage until 3 a.m. offering live entertainment. At midnight, the Cat’s Eye will offer a champagne toast, and all who attend are welcome to some party favors. The bar will remain open until 4 a.m.
