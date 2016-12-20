Best Bars In Baltimore To Ring In 2017

New Years Eve is kind of a big deal in Baltimore. Every year, Baltimore offers a fireworks show, a party all across the Inner Harbor, and loads of parties at venues all across the city. If you are looking for a good time and a place to throw back several adult drinks around midnight of December 31st, you could do worse than a bar in Charm City. Consider a few of these locations as party destinations as you say goodbye to 2016 and hello to a whole year of new possibilities.

Luckie’s Tavern

10 Market Place

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 223-1105

www.luckiestavern.com 10 Market PlaceBaltimore, MD 21202(410) 223-1105 Part of Power Plant Live!, Luckie’s is known for its Vegas looks, its theme parties and the overall fun it dishes out. This New Years, Luckie’s – along with a number of other venues in Power Plant – will participate in the annual Baltimore New Years Eve party. Come on down to the bar for the fun it offers, or get in on the whole party by picking up tickets here. Tickets will get you access not just to Luckie’s, but to all of the other venues involved in the party, and to all of the party activities. Either way you go, you are part of a unique celebration that should last you until next year.

14Forty

1525 Russel St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

(844) 777-7463

www.caesars.com/horseshoe-baltimore/things-to-do/14forty 1525 Russel St.Baltimore, MD 21230(844) 777-7463 Located inside the spectacular Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, 14Forty is so named because it is open 1,440 minutes a day (a.k.a. 24 hours). This makes it the ideal bar in which to celebrate New Years for several reasons. Not only can you celebrate as long as you want, but it is located in the Mecca of entertainment with everything you can imagine wanting to do – such as gamble, eat, drink and enjoy live shows. However, one need not leave 14Forty to get all the entertainment they want. The bar itself is at the center of the casino, and features live entertainment on the stage in the literal center of the bar. With the stage right in the middle, with screens surrounding it, you are up for 360 degrees of entertainment in any one of the three levels of the bar.

Angels Rock Bar

10 Market Place

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 258-4289

www.angelsrockbarbaltimore.com 10 Market PlaceBaltimore, MD 21202(410) 258-4289 Angels Rock Bar has a cozy lounge feel with its wrap-around bar, its vibrant atmosphere and its regular rotation of DJ’s and live music. On New Year’s Eve, Angels will be one of several locales in the Inner Harbor area participating in the explosive Baltimore New Years Eve party, which will spill out of Angels and involve the entire Inner Harbor. Head over to Angels in order to soak up the excitement, or do one better and pick up tickets to the entire party here. Hang out at Angels on December 31st, and get in on the ground floor of the biggest and best New Year’s celebration in Maryland. Related: Best Oldies Music Bars In Baltimore

The Owl Bar

1 E. Chase St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 347-0888

www.theowlbar.com 1 E. Chase St.Baltimore, MD 21202(410) 347-0888 The Owl Bar is the basement speakeasy-style bar section of the fabled Belvedere Hotel in historic Mt. Vernon. The bar has its own entrance separate from the hotel. It also has a style which contrasts quite nicely from the classic opulence of the hotel. While the hotel is all marble, chrome and drapes, the bar is styled with bare-brick walls, stained-glass, finely lacquered wood and cozily dim lighting. Attached to a hotel which has been opened since 1903, The Owl Bar has seen a lot of history; and history is the theme of each New Years eve. Every year, The Owl throws a party which harkens back to one of the iconic decades of Baltimore’s past. Walk into The Owl this December 31st, and you might find yourself in the ’20’s, the 50’s, the 80’s or some equally exciting time period. Every year is different. Contact The Owl for details on this year’s theme.