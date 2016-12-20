Cinebistro Brings Food, Entertainment & Jobs to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new experience heading to Baltimore City bringing food, entertainment and jobs.

Cinebistro at the Rotunda in Hampden takes the dinner and a movie concept and puts it all in one spot for your enjoyment.

Cinebistro is slated to become a hot spot and through all the dust and construction there is a vision.

“We operate really as a restaurant that shows movies, verses a theater serving food,” said Derik Farrar, general manger of Cinebistro.

The is the bar and lounge area that will seat 60. Aside from the fully stocked bar, customers will have full access to the dinner menu. The seven auditoriums will seat anywhere from 70 to 103 movie goers.

Those arriving before the movie starts can order and have their food and drinks delivered to their seats. And if you miss the last call, which is five minutes before the movie, don’t worry, you can order your food at the concession stand. They give you a pager, you go back into the theater and page you when it’s done. And where the food is prepared is also an experience.

“As we come back in to where I like to say, all the magic happens. We have the production kitchen area. Again, executive chef driven menu,” said Farrar.

To make this experience work, Cinebistro needs help, so 100 positions are open for hire.

“We are hiring multiple positions: professional servers, bartenders, experience line cooks, concierge; who is kind of that guest services attendant and host; in addition to runners and busters,” said Farrar.

Food, entertainment and jobs. It’s a win for Baltimore City that will hopefully bring a memorable experience for all.

The Cinebistro is not slated to open before April 2017. As for those jobs, there is a scheduled Job Fair January 5 – 9 at the location the cinema-dining location.

People can apply for jobs now by going to cinebistro.com

