Final Holiday Shopping Season Push

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The holiday shopping season is in its final days and retailers already have a good idea of how successful this year will be.

Last minute shoppers maybe running out of time, but not out of sales.

The Maryland Retailers Association finds that in-store sales are up by only 1 percent, compared to this time last year.

“Retail sales for brick and mortar actually have been lower than expected. Online is double digit increases, which has been a little bit alarming,” said Cailey Locklair Tolle, president of the Maryland Retailers Association.

“I got everything. I’ve got my Kohl’s charge. The rewards card. I’ve got a $5 gift card,” said one shopper.

Shoppers in Annapolis told WJZ they’re shopping the old fashion way and searching the web for deals.

“If I know exactly an item, I will do it online. Like the baby clothes, I wanted to pick through them and find what I like,” said shopper Marianne Marley.

“I know it’s much more convenient, but on the other hand, I rather see it and make sure it’s the right size,” said shopper John Clark.

And with the busy season winding down, retailers are slashing prices and offering coupons for return visits. All in an effort to get the consumers away from the computer and into their stores.

For some shoppers, waiting for the last minute comes with rewards. Many stores save their best deals for the end of the season.

“I know they’re going to be extensive sales during the holidays as well as coupons that come in the mail that give you that extra umph,” said shopper Jacqueline Rose.

With 65 percent of consumers still not done shopping, retailers are banking on a last minute rush and that it’s too late to order online.

“I think the later you go the better off you are,” said another shopper.

Retail experts say, sales for edible items tend to be consistent every year. Some national stores are offering shoppers credits they can use even after the holiday season.

Retailers depend on the holiday season, to make up for low-sales during other times of the year.

