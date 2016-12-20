Harford County’s State’s Attorney Won’t Retire Jan. 1

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Harford County’s longtime state’s attorney says he won’t retire as planned Jan. 1 and will instead complete his current term in office.

Joseph I. Cassilly, who has been Harford County’s state’s attorney for 34 years, said in an e-mailed statement Tuesday that he won’t retire as planned.

Cassilly says a “change in circumstances has forced me to reconsider my long anticipated retirement.” He did not elaborate. His term ends in January 2019.

Cassilly had announced in October that he would step down on Jan. 1. He has been a prosecutor since 1977, and was elected to his first of nine consecutive terms as state’s attorney in 1982.

