Man Arrested For Child Sex Abuse, Charged With Rape

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been arrested for child sex abuse and charged with multiple counts of rape and sex offenses, according to Baltimore Police.

Joseph Goldman, 35, was arrested around 8:15 a.m. Monday at his home in the 3500 block of Taney Road.

He has been charged with first and second degree rape, second, third and fourth degree sex offense, first and second degree assault, perverted practice and other related charges.

Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith says the victim disclosed several incidents that allegedly took place over the course of years to a third party in October, who then relayed the information the Baltimore Police Department. That’s when the investigation began.

Seized from Goldman’s home was suspected marijuana, two handguns, one shotgun with an altered barrel, one rifle and a homemade silencer.

The investigation into the guns will continue.

Goldman is being held on the charges.

