Maryland Fire Marshal: Drinking And Cooking Don’t Mix

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says drinking and cooking don’t mix.
That’s one of the tips in a statement about holiday fire safety that the office issued Monday.
The agency says consuming alcoholic beverages while cooking can reduce alertness.
The fire marshal’s office also recommends keeping children and pets out of the kitchen while food is being prepared.
And the agency advises holiday hosts to test their smoke alarms and make sure that guests know about all available exits in case of a fire.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)