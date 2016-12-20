Md. Gov. Larry Hogan Sits Down with WJZ

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– From Baltimore’s new mayor Catherine Pugh to president-elect Donald Trump. Governor Larry Hogan talks about it all in a sit down interview with WJZ.

“There was never any tension on my part, I always reached out and tried to get along with the previous mayor, may have been tension along her part, but I get along great with this current mayor, we have a long standing relationship. We put more resources into Baltimore City than any other jurisdiction in the state, and we’re going to continue to fight hard to create more jobs in Baltimore,” said Hogan.

Hogan, who wasn’t shy about his lack of support for Donald Trump during the presidential election, says he looks forward to patching things up with the new administration.

“I think we’ll have an excellence relationship, we want this administration to be successful and I think we’ll work together very well,” he said.

Hogan admits both he and Trump share one similarity.

“That’s probably the only thing we have in common, we don’t care what people think, no one has ever compared me to him before, I really am focused on solutions, and I’m not a partisan guy, I don’t really care about what people say, I’m really just about trying to solve problems.”

It’s been a year and half since the governor was diagnosed with his own personal health problems in a battle with non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Despite the setback – Hogan says he’s already eyeing up another run in 2019.

“I’ll ya what it wasn’t the way I wanted to spend my first year in office, I was really focused on getting the job done, it was difficult at times, I tried putting on the best face I could, and tried to keep working as hard as I could.”

Hogan says his number one legislative priority for Maryland heading into the new year is to get a full repeal what’s known as the “Road Kill bill” – which is responsible for canceling transportation projects across the state.

