Mel Antonen On MLB Voters Softening Their Stance On Steroid Era Players

Mel Antonen covers the Orioles and the MLB and blogs for MASN Sports.

Mel joined Ed and Rob to talk about some MLB Hall Of Fame voters softening their stance on steroid era players.

Mel started by talking about how the votes are being found and how he determines his vote saying “they probably have about 60 or 70 of the ballots out of 500 then they make the prediction of who will end up in the hall of fame…the way I do this is the guys who were in the Mitchell report or have evidence against them don’t get my vote.” Mel expanded on why this shift seems to be happening saying “there is a growing sentiment of if Bud Selig who watched over this era got in why shouldn’t those players?”

Mel went on to talk about other stories from around the league, and whether or not his view on the steroid era players will ever change.