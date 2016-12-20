Police: Reckless Driving Reason Behind Fatal Head-On Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has died after a head-on collision on General’s Highway near Dunton Road in Crownsville.
Around 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the scene where they learned Francisco Rauda Aguilar, driving a Toyota Tundra, had been driving aggressively southbound on Generals Highway and repeatedly passed slower cars crossing the double yellow line.
A woman in the northbound lane driving a Ford pulled to the shoulder to avoid the man and the vehicles collided head-on.
Aguilar was transported to the Anne Arundel Medical Center where he later died.
The driver of the Ford, Vanessa Williams, was transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
It’s unknown if alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash.
General’s Highway has since reopened.
