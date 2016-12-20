Police: Reckless Driving Reason Behind Fatal Head-On Crash

December 20, 2016 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Crownsville, Dunton Road, Generals Highway

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has died after a head-on collision on General’s Highway near Dunton Road in Crownsville.

Around 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the scene where they learned Francisco Rauda Aguilar, driving a Toyota Tundra, had been driving aggressively southbound on Generals Highway and repeatedly passed slower cars crossing the double yellow line.

A woman in the northbound lane driving a Ford pulled to the shoulder to avoid the man and the vehicles collided head-on.

Aguilar was transported to the Anne Arundel Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the Ford, Vanessa Williams, was transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash.

General’s Highway has since reopened.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia