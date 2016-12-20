Ravens Give Back to the Community for the Holidays

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– As the Ravens gear up for their Christmas Day game with the Steelers. They take time to give back to the Baltimore community ahead of the holidays.

At the Y at Stadium Place for the 6th year, the Ravens have partnered with Giant Food, by passing out turkey dinners to families in need.

“I am trying to be a person who can help change the community in a positive way,” said Terrance West.

“We are partnering to help feed 150 needy families in the Baltimore area, ” said Jennifer Gonzalez with Giant Food. “It’s the communities that we serve, its the time of the year to give back and to help those less fortunate.

“I’m from Baltimore city. Things like this–having the opportunity to give back to the community–doesn’t come often. So, having the chance that I have, I try to take advantage of it. No mater what it is, just being in the community or giving back. Just being a part of it is amazing,” said West.

And for the 7th year in a row, Lardarius Webb greets his biggest little fans by handing out toys at the Webster Kendrick Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s something that I enjoy doing, I love seeing the smiles on the kids faces. You know, you never know if they are going to get gifts on Christmas or not, but if I have anything to do with it, I can give some kind of cheer, some kind of joy,” said Webb.

It’s the 7th time Webb’s foundation has handed out presents.

“He is a very important and great partner here at our club, the children love him and we love him,” said Pamela Johnson with the Boys and Girls Club.

The Ravens have also visited children in area hospitals, spreading cheer and handing out presents ahead of the holidays. Steve Smith Sr., also hosted a holiday shopping event at the Target in Owings Mills.

