Santa, Musical Performances to Visit BWI Airport

December 20, 2016 3:52 PM
Filed Under: BWI Airport, Santa Claus

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport says Santa will be handing out candy canes to travelers.

The airport said in a statement that Santa will greet travelers at various times from Wednesday through Saturday. The airport says travelers will be able to see Santa throughout the airport terminal and on an airport firetruck along the terminal roadway and on the airfield.

The airport says that travelers will also be able to hear musical performers providing holiday entertainment. The airport says the performances will take place at various locations in the airport terminal.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

